Moto G71 5G India Launch Roundup: Key Specs, Launch Details & Expected Pricing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G71 5G on January 10 in India. To recall, the device was originally launched back in November last year in the international market alongside the Moto G200, G51, G41, and the G31. Both the G51 and the G31 are already launched in the Indian market.

Coming to the Moto G71, the dedicated microsite on Flipkart has also revealed the design and detailed spec of the handset. Besides, the brand has also confirmed features of the smartphone, it will be India's first device with the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. Now, the pricing of the Moto G71 5G was also leaked online. Here's everything that we know so far about the Moto G71 5G.

Moto G71 5G India Launch Details

The smartphone will be launched on January 10 on Flipkart and the sale date will be announced on the launch day. Apart from the smartphone, the brand is also prepping up to launch a new tablet named Moto G70. Although the exact launch date of the tablet has not been announced yet.

Moto G71 5G Design

In terms of design, the Moto G71 will come with a curved body. At the front, it will sport a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. On the other side, the device will come with a triple rear camera system. The logo will be placed on the rear panel.

Moto G71 5G Features

The Moto G71 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and a 128GB internal storage option which can also be expanded using a microSD slot.

The triple rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone will feature a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos. The device will get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. Other features will include a fingerprint sensor, Stock Android, an IP53 water-repellent design, 13 5G bands support, a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and many more.

Moto G71 5G Expected Price In India

Motorola has not revealed anything regarding the pricing of the Moto G71 5G in India. If the leaked info is to be believed, the smartphone will cost in India at Rs. 18,999. Further, the Moto G71 is confirmed to come in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue color options.

Moto G71 5G: Better Than Competition?

We can safely assume the device will fall at least Rs. 20,000 segment. Features like the 13 5G bands support, AMOLED panel, the premium design will make the Moto G71 a perfect device in this price range. Further, the phone will be a tough competitor for the smartphones like the iQOO Z5, Lava Agni 5G, and the upcoming Realme 9i. The Realme 9i is expected to be another powerful mid-range device that could launch by this month in the country.

Best Mobiles in India