Moto G71s 5G Brings Upgrades Over Its Predecessor: Price, Features, Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Moto G71s 5G has become the latest member of the Moto G family of smartphones. The phone was launched in China as the successor to the Moto G71 5G, which was launched in November last year. The Moto G71s 5G is a minor upgrade over its predecessor in the display and software departments.

Moto G71s 5G Features, Specifications

The Motorola Moto G71s 5G sports a bigger 6.6-inch display compared to a 6.4-inch screen found on the predecessor. The screen refresh rate is also bumped to 120Hz from 60Hz on the original. The screen resolution remains the same at full HD+. The smartphone has 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and NTSC color fields. There's also support for the DC dimming feature on the display.

The fingerprint sensor on the Moto G71s 5G has been repositioned to the right side under the power button. Software-wise, the phone boots Android 12 out of the box with My UX 3.0 on top. The predecessor was released with Android 11 and it's still running on the same OS. The new phone's design is almost similar to the previous model with a punch-hole design and a large pill-shaped camera module.

For imaging, the Moto G71s 5G has a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone relies on a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the handset has the same octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor, which is accompanied by the Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage.

In the connectivity department, the Moto G71s 5G has 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, just like its predecessor. Notably, there's also a stereo speaker system that's powered by Dolby Atmos.

Moto G71s 5G Pricing, Availability

The Moto G71s 5G price in India is not available at the moment. In China, the device will be retailing for 1,699 Yuan, which roughly translates into Rs. 19,500 in the Indian currency. The phone will be available via China Telecom in White and Black color options. As of now, there's no word when the brand is planning to launch in other markets like India.

As for the Moto G71 5G, the mid-range 5G smartphone is retailing in India for Rs. 18,999 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The phone is available in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue color variants.

Best Mobiles in India