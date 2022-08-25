Moto G72 4G Launch Tipped For September; Key Specs Leaked News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola seems to be on a launch spree as it has unleashed a number of new smartphones in the G series lately. Recently, the company launched the Moto G62 for Indian consumers, and now it appears to be on the verge of launching another device - the Moto G72 4G. Reportedly, the Moto G72 4G is tipped to be unveiled sometime soon.

Moto G72 4G Launch Date Tipped

A noted tipster, Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz) in collaboration with Pricebaba has shared the Moto G72 4G launch details. As per the report, the new Moto G series smartphone could make its way to India in September or October. Given that the device has already been spotted on various certification and regulatory sites, including BIS, FCC, and TDRA, we can expect its announcement soon.

One thing that we know is that the Moto G72 4G will be the sequel to the Moto G71 5G that went official in the country in January this year with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charger.

Moto G72 4G Leaked Specs

The report has also shed light on some key specs of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. As per the report, the Moto G72 4G could get the power either from the existing MediaTek Helio G37 or a yet-to-be-announced MediaTek SoC. There are claims that there could be 6GB/8GB RAM with up to 4GB of additional RAM.

The Moto G72 4G Indian variant is said to carry the codename Victoria22 and the model number XT2255-2. The report states that it might be launched with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Similar to its predecessor, the latest offering could be fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

As the India launch is tipped for next month, we can expect further reports to surface online in the meantime, spilling the beans on more details of the Moto G72 4G.

