Just In
- 42 min ago Amazon Realme Fan Festival Sale 2022: Best Discounts On Realme Phones And Accessories For Ganesh Chaturthi
- 1 hr ago Acer Introduces Sustainability-Focused Chromebook Vero 514; Price & Features
- 1 hr ago iPhone 14 Launch Event Officially Scheduled For September 7; Here’s What To Expect
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Confirmed
Don't Miss
- Sports Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli set to make his 100th T20I appearance against Pakistan, to play with special bat
- Movies Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Krushna Abhishek For Exiting TKSS: 'Kya Karoge Bahar Jaake? Wohi B & C Grade Filmein'
- Automobiles Honda Hike Prices Of Its Two-Wheelers In India - Activa, Dio, Unicorn & More
- News Banks to remain closed for 13 days in September; Check full list
- Finance Buy This Bluechip Stock For Sharp 23.6% Short Term Return, Top Brokerage Suggests
- Travel Copper Canyon: Mexican Made
- Lifestyle Ganesh Chaturthi: From Kartik Aryan To Vicky Kaushal, Celeb Inspired Ethnic Outfit Ideas For Men
- Education ICSI CS Result June 2022 Out today: Know how to download results and scorecard
Moto G72 4G Launch Tipped For September; Key Specs Leaked
Motorola seems to be on a launch spree as it has unleashed a number of new smartphones in the G series lately. Recently, the company launched the Moto G62 for Indian consumers, and now it appears to be on the verge of launching another device - the Moto G72 4G. Reportedly, the Moto G72 4G is tipped to be unveiled sometime soon.
Moto G72 4G Launch Date Tipped
A noted tipster, Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz) in collaboration with Pricebaba has shared the Moto G72 4G launch details. As per the report, the new Moto G series smartphone could make its way to India in September or October. Given that the device has already been spotted on various certification and regulatory sites, including BIS, FCC, and TDRA, we can expect its announcement soon.
One thing that we know is that the Moto G72 4G will be the sequel to the Moto G71 5G that went official in the country in January this year with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charger.
Moto G72 4G Leaked Specs
The report has also shed light on some key specs of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. As per the report, the Moto G72 4G could get the power either from the existing MediaTek Helio G37 or a yet-to-be-announced MediaTek SoC. There are claims that there could be 6GB/8GB RAM with up to 4GB of additional RAM.
The Moto G72 4G Indian variant is said to carry the codename Victoria22 and the model number XT2255-2. The report states that it might be launched with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Similar to its predecessor, the latest offering could be fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
As the India launch is tipped for next month, we can expect further reports to surface online in the meantime, spilling the beans on more details of the Moto G72 4G.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086