Just In
- 4 min ago Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone-Idea: Which Work From Home Pack You Should Opt?
-
- 10 min ago Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Specs Leak: Rotating Bezel Expected
- 17 min ago Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Battery Size Unveiled Ahead Of Launch
- 41 min ago Samsung Galaxy M41 Launch Called Off Due To Display Issues; Galaxy M51 To Rollout Instead
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle World Picnic Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts Related To It
- Movies India-China Border Face-Off: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah & Others Pay Homage To Martyred Indian Soldiers
- News Loan moratorium case: SC defers consideration of waiver of interest on EMI till Aug 1st week
- Finance Why Telecom Stocks Hold Potential In India And May Be Good Bets For the Long Term
- Sports CA's new boss' is like a rookie spinner against Virat Kohli: Malcolm Speed
- Automobiles Mahindra Supro Ambulance Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.94 Lakh
- Travel 6 Reasons Why You Must Visit Karnataka This Monsoon!
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
Moto G8 Power Lite Next Sale Goes Live On June 18 In India: Price And Specifications
Motorola expanded its budget portfolio with the launch of the Moto G8 Power Lite back in April this year. Packed with features such as a triple-rear camera setup and an HD+ display the handset comes as a rival to the likes of Redmi 8 and Realme Narzo series. The device recently went up for sale online in India. Now, it will be up for sale again this week via e-commerce platforms.
Motorola G8 Power Lite India Sale Details
The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for sale again tomorrow, i.e, June 18 in India. The handset will be up for grabs at Flipkart starting 12 PM. Notably, the handset was available for purchase at Amazon itself. However, as of now, it is 'out of stock' on both platforms.
As for its price, the handset will be available for purchase at Rs. 8,999. This is the pricing of the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. You will be able to select from Arctic Blue and Royal Blue shades. There will be a bunch of sale offers which you will get to avail during the sale.
Speaking of the hardware, the Moto G8 Power Lite runs on MediaTek Helio P35 entry-level processor. The handset comes pre-installed with the dated Android Pie OS. As of now, it is unknown if an update for Android 10 will be released in the future or not.
The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels HD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch houses an 8MP selfie camera. At the rear, the device houses three cameras that comprise a 16MP primary lens. The other two sensors are a set of 2MP sensors used for depth and macro effect.
It features a fingerprint scanner for security which is placed on the rear panel. It has a dated microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. To keep everything in check, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery which is backed by 10W charging.
-
74,999
-
52,500
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
9,999
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542