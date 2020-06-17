ENGLISH

    Moto G8 Power Lite Next Sale Goes Live On June 18 In India: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Motorola expanded its budget portfolio with the launch of the Moto G8 Power Lite back in April this year. Packed with features such as a triple-rear camera setup and an HD+ display the handset comes as a rival to the likes of Redmi 8 and Realme Narzo series. The device recently went up for sale online in India. Now, it will be up for sale again this week via e-commerce platforms.

    Moto G8 Power Lite Next Sale Goes Live On June 18 In India

     

    Motorola G8 Power Lite India Sale Details

    The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for sale again tomorrow, i.e, June 18 in India. The handset will be up for grabs at Flipkart starting 12 PM. Notably, the handset was available for purchase at Amazon itself. However, as of now, it is 'out of stock' on both platforms.

    As for its price, the handset will be available for purchase at Rs. 8,999. This is the pricing of the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. You will be able to select from Arctic Blue and Royal Blue shades. There will be a bunch of sale offers which you will get to avail during the sale.

    Speaking of the hardware, the Moto G8 Power Lite runs on MediaTek Helio P35 entry-level processor. The handset comes pre-installed with the dated Android Pie OS. As of now, it is unknown if an update for Android 10 will be released in the future or not.

    The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels HD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch houses an 8MP selfie camera. At the rear, the device houses three cameras that comprise a 16MP primary lens. The other two sensors are a set of 2MP sensors used for depth and macro effect.

    It features a fingerprint scanner for security which is placed on the rear panel. It has a dated microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. To keep everything in check, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery which is backed by 10W charging.

    Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
