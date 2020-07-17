Moto G8 Power Lite Price Increased In India: New Price, Next Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G8 Power Lite was launched in May in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Government of India has increased the GST rate on smartphones, which led smartphone companies to increase the prices of smartphones. Now, Motorola has increased the price of its Moto G8 Power Lite by Rs. 500.

The new price of the phone set at Rs. 9,499. The handset is offered in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue color variants. The phone is already listed on Flipkart with the new price. However, it is not available for purchase now. The Moto G8 Power Lite will go for the next sale on July 23.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

In terms of display design, the Moto G8 Power 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 269ppi pixel density. The phone Lite sports has a waterdrop notch design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device measures 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm dimensions and it weighs 200 grams. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery along with 10W Rapid Charging technology.

The Moto G8 Power Lite ships with Android 9.0 Pie. It is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For cameras, the device features a triple-camera module which comprises a 16MP main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there is an 8MP front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Like all other phones for connectivity, it also supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack.

Despite being an entry-level phone, Motorola always offers impressive features for its smartphones. The phone has a 5,000 mAh massive battery and also comes with a triple camera with LED flash. Although the camera of the handset doesn't offer good pictures in low-light. In terms of display, it also comes with a 6.5-inch HD + large screen and the storage is also expandable.

If you want a good battery, a big display at a low price, you can definitely go for it. It is also perfect for those who like a little heavier phone because it weighs about 200 grams.

