Moto G8 Power Lite To Go On Sale Today At 12PM

Moto G8 Power Lite will go for sale in India today. The budget-friendly phone made its debut in the Indian market in May. The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The sale will start today at 12PM and the phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone will be available in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue color options.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specification

The Moto G8 Power Lite flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD max vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The device offers a 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Coming to the software, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS. The device fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 10W fast charger.

For connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a fingerprint reader on its backside.

In terms of optics, the Moto G8 Power Lite has a triple camera setup. The camera setup comprises a 16MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back panel. The smartphone also includes an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. The camera also supports dual camera bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more.

Price & Offer In Indian Market

The phone will be available in a single storage variant. Customers can also get five percent unlimited cashback and a five percent discount with the help of the Axis Bank credit card at Flipkart. It is offering a no-cost EMI option of Rs 750 per month.

