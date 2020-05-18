Moto G8 Power Lite To Launch On May 21 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G8 Power Lite in the Indian market on May 21. The company recently announced its plans to bring the Motorola Edge+ to the country on May 19. Earlier, the arrival news of the Motorola Edge+ was also received from a teaser in Flipkart. Again, this information has been revealed by Flipkart. The company has not yet confirmed the release of the new device, which was launched last month. The new smartphone will come in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue variant.

Spec Of Moto G8 Power Lite

The device flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS and it also includes a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W fast charging support.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device has a 64GB internal storage and it is further expanded via a microSD card slot.

In terms of camera, the setup comprises a 16MP main sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor in the back panel. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies. The camera also supports bokeh, face beauty, HDR, Google Lens, and more.

The phone features support dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Expected Price In Indian Market

Flipkart did not comment on the pricing of the Moto G8 Power Light. The new phone was launched at EUR 169, which will be around Rs. 13,870 in India. However, Flipkart did not say anything about the sale offer or the release date. It will probably sell through Flipkart. We are expecting the company to reveal the price and other information after launching the phone in India.

