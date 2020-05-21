Moto G8 Power Lite With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G8 Power Lite has made its debut in India with a price tag of Rs 8,999. The phone was unveiled worldwide in April and will go for sale later this month. Motorola recently launched the Motorola Edge + in India with a price tag of Rs. 74,999. The company brought the Moto G8 Power Lite in the market with massive battery life at an affordable price.

Key Specs Of Moto G8 Power Lite

In terms of specifications, the phone flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The device offers a 64GB internal storage which is further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS and it also includes a waterdrop notch. The device draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W fast charging support.

For cameras, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with triple camera setup. The camera setup includes a 16MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the backside. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The phone also supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Price & Availability In Indian Market

The Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale starting May 29 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The phone will come in a single storage variant priced at Rs 8,999. Flipkart has announced some more offers for purchasing the Moto G8 Power Lite. The phone is available in two color options- Arctic Blue and Royal Blue.

Customers can get 5% unlimited cashback while purchasing the phone with the help of the Axis Bank Credit Card. There are also some more EMI options for customers. The phone is expected to compete with other smartphones such as the Realme Narzo 10A and the Xiaomi Redmi 8.

