Moto G9 India Launch Scheduled On August 24; Flipkart Listing Live

Motorola is once again gearing up to expand its mid-range 'G' series in India. The latest model which is coming to the country is the Moto G9. The device was recently spotted at the mobile benchmark website, Geekbench. Now, the handset has been listed on a popular e-commerce website indicating an imminent launch.

Motorola G9 India Launch Soon?

The Motorola Moto G9 has made it Flipkart's website. As per the listing, the device will be launching tomorrow, i.e, August 24 in India. The handset is being tipped to launch for a while now and finally has received an official arrival date. Notably, the online launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm in the country.

Sadly, the Flipkart listing doesn't reveal much about the upcoming Moto G9 smartphone. The hardware details of the upcoming handset are still at large. However, the handset has been certified by multiple platforms already and is expected to ship with the Android 10 OS.

It is unknown which processor will be powering the Moto G9. But, we can expect a mid-range Snapdragon 6-series chipset. The leaks earlier had suggested a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. A provision of expandable storage space can't be ruled out.

It is worth noting that the company is also expected to launch a budget smartphone just a day later on August 25. The upcoming handset is said to be the Moto E7 Plus. This model is also speculated to be made available via Flipkart. The company had also shared a tweet regarding the same.

This handset is said to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor that will be combined with Adreno 640 GPU and 4GB RAM. It is also said to come with 64GB storage. Lastly, Motorola is said to pack the E7 Plus with a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

