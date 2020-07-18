ENGLISH

    Moto G9 Play With Snapdragon 662 SoC Appears On Geekbench

    Motorola seems to be working on a new smartphone under its G series. The phone is said to come as the Moto G9 Play and the phone has appeared on the GeekBench listing with some features. The listing comes to light via MySmartPrice.

    Moto G9 Play Appears On Geekbench

     

    The Geekbench listing only confirmed the upcoming phone's name and it will be powered by the octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz which is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The listing further states the handset might offer 4GB of RAM. In terms of software, the phone will ship with the Android 10 operating system. As per the listing, the Moto G9 Play carries a score of 313 points, 1370 points in the single-core test, and a multi-core test respectively.

    Apart from these, nothing more is known at the moment. We usually see the 'play' tag being used for entry level phones. So, we can expect that the Moto G9 Play will also fall under entry-level phones. However, we can't comment on anything about the phone now, it is better to take it as a hint.

    Motorola is bringing one phone after another to the market. The company also plans to launch the Moto G9 Plus soon. Recently, the Moto G9 Plus has also been spotted online. The device is expected to land with a price tag of EUR 277.15 (roughly Rs. 23,000) The Moto G9 Plus is said to offer a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    On the other hand, the Motorola Moto G 5G Plus surfaced on Geekbench and also received various certifications which indicate its launch. As per the listing, the device will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The phone is likely to offer 4GB of RAM. For software, it will ship with Android 10 OS.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
