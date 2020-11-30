Just In
Moto G9 Plus Likely Arriving Soon In India; Gets Certified Via BIS
Motorola has the Moto G 5G and the Moto G9 Power lined up for launch in the Indian market. It seems that the company is also gearing up to bring one more device to the country. Besides the aforementioned models, the brand is likely to launch the Moto G9 Plus as well. The device has cleared its certification which hints at the India launch in the coming days. Check out the details below:
Moto G9 Plus India Launch Soon?
The Moto G9 Plus India launch is confirmed via BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. The smartphone is listed with the XT-20837 and XT2087-3 model numbers. Unfortunately, the website doesn't give any information as to when the device will officially arrive in India. Going by the leaks, the brand could introduce this handset sometime in the second week of December.
However, we are waiting for an official nod on this. It could be a possibility that the company introduces the device alongside the Moto G9 Power. This variant is also expected to launch around the same timeline.
To recap, the Moto G9 Plus has been announced in the international market powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The octa-core chipset is paired up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.
The device bestows a 6.8-inch HD+ Max Vision display. The LCD panel delivers FHD+ resolution and is HDR10 certified. There is a punch-hole that packs a 16MP selfie shooter which has an f/2.2 aperture. The rear panel has a vertical camera module that has a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.
The L-shaped module also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 118-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. The device will come pre-installed with Android 10 OS and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit. There will also be 30W fast charging in the mix.
