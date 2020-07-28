Moto G9 Plus Expected To Pack 4,700 mAh Battery News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola might be launching the Moto G9 Plus very soon. Earlier, the price of the phone was revealed online. Now, new details from TUV Rheinland certification have been spotted by MySmartPrice. According to the certification, the smartphone will pack 4,700 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. In addition, it claims the smartphone will carry model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2, respectively. Previously, the same model numbers appeared on EEC listing.

Earlier, a screenshot via Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed the Moto G9 Plus will come with a price tag of €227.15 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. The handset expected to come with one more storage variant. The handset said to come as a successor to the Moto G8 Plus, which was launched in October 2019. Previously leak reports suggest that the phone will come with dual SIM support. Apart from these, nothing is more known about the upcoming handset.

It looks like the company has several phones in its possession. On the other hand, the Moto G9 Play has also been spotted on Geekbench in this month. According to the listing, the Moto G9 Play will pack the Octa-Core Qualcomm chipset with codenamed 'guamp' and said to available in 4GB of RAM. In terms of software, the device is likely to run on Android 10.

However, the company did not comment on anything about the upcoming phones. So, it is better to take it as a hint now. Since it has started coming in various certifications, it is expected to arrive soon.

The Motorola recently launched the Motorola One Vision Plus, Motorola One Fusion, Moto G 5G Plus. The Moto G 5G Plus packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery along with 20W charging support and it features a quad-rear camera module.

Best Mobiles in India