ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Moto G9 Plus Expected To Pack 4,700 mAh Battery

    By
    |

    Motorola might be launching the Moto G9 Plus very soon. Earlier, the price of the phone was revealed online. Now, new details from TUV Rheinland certification have been spotted by MySmartPrice. According to the certification, the smartphone will pack 4,700 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. In addition, it claims the smartphone will carry model numbers XT2087-1 and XT2087-2, respectively. Previously, the same model numbers appeared on EEC listing.

    Moto G9 Plus Might Pack 4,700 mAh Battery

     

    Earlier, a screenshot via Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed the Moto G9 Plus will come with a price tag of €227.15 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. The handset expected to come with one more storage variant. The handset said to come as a successor to the Moto G8 Plus, which was launched in October 2019. Previously leak reports suggest that the phone will come with dual SIM support. Apart from these, nothing is more known about the upcoming handset.

    It looks like the company has several phones in its possession. On the other hand, the Moto G9 Play has also been spotted on Geekbench in this month. According to the listing, the Moto G9 Play will pack the Octa-Core Qualcomm chipset with codenamed 'guamp' and said to available in 4GB of RAM. In terms of software, the device is likely to run on Android 10.

    However, the company did not comment on anything about the upcoming phones. So, it is better to take it as a hint now. Since it has started coming in various certifications, it is expected to arrive soon.

    The Motorola recently launched the Motorola One Vision Plus, Motorola One Fusion, Moto G 5G Plus. The Moto G 5G Plus packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery along with 20W charging support and it features a quad-rear camera module.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X