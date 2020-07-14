Moto G9 Plus Spotted Online With Price Tag News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola seems to be working on another smartphone. The company has already launched three new handsets this month, including the Motorola One Fusion, Moto G 5G Plus, and the Motorola One Vision Plus. The company is going to add another phone to its G family. It looks like the company may announce a new phone later this month. A phone named Moto G9 Plus has been spotted in the online store.

Recently, a screenshot via Sudhanshu Ambhore revealed the price of the Moto G9 Plus. According to the post, the handset expected to carry a price tag of €227.15 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant.

Although the phone is new to us, it could also be the successor to the Moto G8 Plus, which was launched in October 2019. Since the company has not confirmed anything or given any hints about the phone, it is better for us to take it with a grain of salt for now. The only thing known from the list is that the phone will come with dual SIM support. However, the post does not reveal any other features of the device. We hope to get more information in the future.

On the other hand, the Motorola One Fusion Plus which was launched in India last month just went on sale yesterday via Flipkart. The device falls under the mid-range phone with quite impressive features. The phone launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The price of the phone has gone up by Rs 500 to Rs. 17,499. The phone is now listed on the e-commerce site with the new price.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus features a 6.5-inches HD+ display with notch-less. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

