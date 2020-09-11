Moto G9 Plus With 6.8-inch FHD+ Display Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has launched a new mid-range smartphone for the masses called the Moto G9 Plus. The latest edition to the company's Moto G series has gone official in Brazil and is the second model in the Moto G9 series. Earlier, the company launched the standard Moto G9 in the Indian market. Let have a look at the new arrival's specification and pricing details:

Moto G9 Plus Full Specifications

The Moto G9 Plus is announced with a huge 6.8-inch Max Vision display which is an LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. The display comes with an HDR10 certification which will allow it to render 1080p videos on OTT platforms. The display features a punch-hole which is placed on the top-left corner.

Coming to the optics, the Moto G9 Plus houses four cameras on the rear panel where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8MP sensor for wide-angle-shots with 118-degree FoV, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The camera cutout at the front stores a 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. At its core, the device utilizes the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that has a base frequency of 2.2GHz. The handset has been launched in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Software-side is handled by Android 10 OS on the Moto G9 Plus. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery which gets support for 30W fast charging.

How Much The Moto G9 Plus Will Cost?

Motorola has launched the Moto G9 Plus at R$2.499,10 in Brazil which is around Rs. 31,000 in Indian currency. The company has announced the device in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo colour options. The device is already up for grabs at the company's official website in the country. Currently, Motorola has not revealed if it is ready to bring the device in the Indian as well as the remaining markets any time soon.

