Just In
- 22 min ago Upcoming Redmi Note 9 Features Tipped: What's New?
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For November 6: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 4 hrs ago ISRO Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Testing Set For Next Month
- 7 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Extended 8th To 13th November: Discount Offers On Phones And Gadgets
Don't Miss
- News Priyanka Gandhi raises issue of irregularities in power billing in Uttar Pradesh
- Sports Bumrah and Boult! The new B2 company is creating double trouble for opposition
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan: Salman Khan To Do A Cameo In His Superstar-Buddy's Film?
- Finance You Can Make UPI Payments Via WhatsApp From Today
- Automobiles Hyundai Car Discounts For November 2020: Maximum Benefits Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Select Models
- Education SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 Tier 1 Released, Raise Objection Till November 10
- Lifestyle Wheezing In Children? Is It A Sign Of Asthma? Types, Causes And Treatments
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In India With Kids In November
Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: What Does It Offer?
Motorola has launched the Moto G9 Power as a successor to the Moto G8 Power. The latest mid-range handset will sit with existing models of the Moto G9 series. The phone has been launched with a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery, 64MP triple-lens setup.
The price of the handset has been set at EUR 199 (around Rs. 17,400) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colors. As of now, the phone will in selected countries including Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. However, there is no word about India's launch.
Moto G9 Power: Features
Coming to the specifications, the Moto G9 Power sports a large 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The 128GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. In terms of software, the handset runs on stock Android 10.
The main key highlight of the handset is its 6,000 mAh battery which supports a 20W fast charging technology and it claims to last up to 60 hours. For imaging, the Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup which houses a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
On the connectivity side, the handset gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. Lastly, it weighs 221 grams and sports a rear-positioned physical scanner.
Moreover, Motorola has also introduced the Moto G 5G smartphone with high-end features for EUR 299 (around Rs. 26,150). The features of the handset include the Snapdragon 750G chipset, a large display. However, it has a 48MP main sensor on the rear side.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
46,299
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,982
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855