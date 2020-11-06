Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: What Does It Offer? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has launched the Moto G9 Power as a successor to the Moto G8 Power. The latest mid-range handset will sit with existing models of the Moto G9 series. The phone has been launched with a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery, 64MP triple-lens setup.

The price of the handset has been set at EUR 199 (around Rs. 17,400) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colors. As of now, the phone will in selected countries including Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. However, there is no word about India's launch.

Moto G9 Power: Features

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G9 Power sports a large 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The 128GB onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. In terms of software, the handset runs on stock Android 10.

The main key highlight of the handset is its 6,000 mAh battery which supports a 20W fast charging technology and it claims to last up to 60 hours. For imaging, the Moto G9 Power has a triple camera setup which houses a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the connectivity side, the handset gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G LTE. Lastly, it weighs 221 grams and sports a rear-positioned physical scanner.

Moreover, Motorola has also introduced the Moto G 5G smartphone with high-end features for EUR 299 (around Rs. 26,150). The features of the handset include the Snapdragon 750G chipset, a large display. However, it has a 48MP main sensor on the rear side.

