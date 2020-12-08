Moto G9 Power With 64MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Moto G9 Power has been launched in India as a budget-centric handset. Features of the handset include a triple-rear camera setup, a 6,000 mAh battery, and more. Further, the device comes with an IP52-rated water-repellent coating which can be a plus point for the handset.

Moto G9 Power Price In India, Sale Date

The price of the Moto G9 Power has been set in India at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage color options and will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting December 15.

Bank offers on the handset include an instant discount of Rs. 1,750 using HDFC Bank credit card and debit EMI and a 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Moto G9 Power: What Does Offer?

Running Android 10, the Moto G9 Power comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

A 6,000 mAh battery unit fuels the Moto G9 Power that supports 20W fast charging. For photography, one can get a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it has a rear-positioned physical fingerprint sensor and it measures 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66mm in dimensions and weighs 221 grams.

Should You Buy Moto G9 Power?

Considering the price, Motorola has provided valuable features on the Moto G9 Power with 64MP primary sensor, huge battery. It can be a good choice over the other phones in the same price range.

