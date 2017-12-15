Moto launches three new Mods in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola today launched three new Moto Mods in India. The new Mods include GamePad, JBL SoundBoost 2, and Moto TurboPower Pack and it is compatible Moto Z smartphones.

Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India said "We are ending the year on an exciting note and have upheld our commitment to building a better mobile future with the promise of limitless possibilities, through the new mods.

The partnership with RentoMojo is basis our understanding our customers' better and ensuring that we work relentlessly to remove barriers that deter them from adopting new innovations. This is a unique concept and we are positive that our customers will embrace it."

With the partnership, Moto Z-series owners can rent a Moto Mod for a week at a price of Rs. 399 starting December 23. The service will be available across top 8 metros and will allow the consumers to experience the new moto mods.

Moto Mods will be available at Flipkart and "Moto Hubs," starting December 17.

The Moto GamePad Mod and JBL SoundBoost 2 are priced at Rs. 6,999 each while the Moto TurboPower Pack Mod comes at Rs. 5,999.

The Moto GamePad allows you to transform your Moto Z into a handheld gaming console and it comes with dual control sticks, D-pad and four action buttons along with 1035mAh built-in battery.

The Moto TurboPower Pack Mod offers additional battery to the device and also charges the device fast with 15W charging. The Mod also supports fast charging that gives it 50 percent capacity in just 20 minutes.

The first generation JBL SoundBoost helped you get the party started, and with the upgraded JBL SoundBoost 2, the party keeps on rockin'. The new SoundBoost 2 gives you a full party's worth of music with 10 hours of playtime built right in. And with its water-repellent coating, a little spill or splash won't stop the music either. It comes in red, blue or black, features a more premium design with fabric and improved contours for a better feel in your hand.