Moto One Power, the first Moto device with a notch leaked

Moto One Power, with an iPhone X like design, leaked online

    Here is a flabbergasting news for the Moto boys. It looks like the company has decided to launch a new smartphone the Moto One Power, which looks exactly like an iPhone X. Here are the complete details on the Motorola smartphone, that we didn't expect to launch.

    Looks and design

    The phone reminiscent the iPhone X as it has one of the biggest notch that we have seen on any smartphone. The smartphone has a metal unibody design with plastic antenna bands on the top and bottom of the smartphone, which looks a lot similar to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Coming to the camera setup, it has a vertical dual camera setup at the back, which once again makes it look like an iPhone X. Considering the antenna bands, the Moto One Power looks like an entry-level to a mid-tier smartphone, which might launch at a price range of $250 (Rs 15,000).

    At the back, there is a fingerprint sensor with an embedded Motorola logo and in the bottom, the smartphone has an Android One logo, which means the smartphone will receive Android updates directly from Google for the next two years and the phone will also receive security updates for three years after the launch.

    Motorola's first Android one certified smartphone was the Moto X4 and according to a report from Android Headlines, this could be rebranded version of the Moto X5.

    As of now, there is no information on either pricing, launch date or the specifications of the Moto One Power. However, considering the word power, the smartphone is likely to have either a powerful chipset or a massive battery or both.

    Conclusion

    As phone makers like Asus and Xiaomi are launching smartphones with stock Android OS, which was used to be USP for the Motorola smartphones, the company is in need of a new tool to sustain in the highly competitive market. Lately, Motorola has failed to deliver timely software updates, where its Moto E and the Moto G series of smartphones are not even receiving a single major Android update or monthly security update. If the Moto One Power comes out to be true, then Motorola can make a strong impression about their ambitions.

    Take this leak with a pinch of salt, as this could just be a render that Motorola might not know about it.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
