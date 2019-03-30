Moto One Vision listed on Google ARCore supported devices, might launch soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Moto One Vision has already cleared FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance certification indicating at an imminent launch.

Motorola announced its mid-range smartphone series the Moto G7 last month for the masses. Following the launch of its mid-range smartphone lineup, the company has apparently started working on its premium smartphone, the Moto One Vision. The upcoming flagship smartphone from Motorola has been splashing all over the web along with its key internals.

Apart from the leaks, the smartphone has also cleared some certifications indicating at an imminent launch. Now, the Moto One Vision has been listed on the Google ARCore supported devices list which further indicates at a launch sometime soon. In addition to the Google ARCore supported listing, the flagship smartphone has also received FCC as well as Wi-Fi Alliance certification. And as with most of the listings, these have also shared some insight into the smartphone's key internals.

Moreover, with the smartphone getting added to the list ARCore supported devices only indicates that smartphone might hit the shelves next month. However, there is no specific announcement made by Motorola at the moment and we are relying on the leaks for the same. The smartphone has been listed along with the other Motorola devices in the list such as the Moto G7 series, Moto One, and Moto One Power, etc.

Moto One Vision previous leaks have suggested that the smartphone will offer an all-glass 2.5D curved unibody design with a 6.4-inch display. The display panel will come with an FHD+ resolution and will have a punch-hole for the front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to run on Exynos 9610 processor which is to be clubbed with 3GB/4GB RAM. It is said to come with dual-lens rear camera setup with one primary 48MP sensor and one 5MP depth sensor. The smartphone is said to be fueled by a decent 3,500mAH battery.

