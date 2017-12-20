Moto opens Moto Hub in AP & Telangana

To strengthen its offline retail presence across India Motorola Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo today announced its partnership with BigC, in AP & Telangana, and Lot Mobiles a group of personalized mobile stores, to strengthen its retail presence through Moto Hub stores across the region.

As part of the partnership and to consolidate its offline presence, Motorola plans to open Moto Hub over 185 BigC stores and 140 Lot Mobiles stores across 55 cities in AP & Telangana through these partnerships.

Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India said, "Our customer-centric strategy has helped us immensely and we have received an overwhelming response to Moto Hubs across the country. With the launch of first ever Moto Hub in partnership with BigC, we aim to provide access to Motorola's premium product experience to the people of AP & Telangana."

"We are further partnering with Lot Mobiles to give the people of Hyderabad a seamless experience of the entire portfolio of Motorola products. We are positive that these partnerships will help us get closer to our customers. As we usher in the new year, we will continue to expand and invest in retail and ensure that we are available wherever our customers want us to be," he said.

The Moto Hub store will house the entire portfolio of Motorola devices, including the online exclusives like moto e4 plus, moto C plus, Moto X4 and the popular Moto G families as well as Moto Z franchise and Moto MODs.

Balu Chowdary, Chairman & Managing Director of BigC said, "We have over a decade of experience in offering a world class retailing experience to the people of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. The partnership with Motorola will further enhance customer experience and engagement and bring more value to our customers on the retail front. We are thrilled as we start this journey today and look forward to providing the highest level of services for our customers."

To recall the company has also announced its with Poorvika Mobiles, across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.