Moto Razr 3 Tipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 120Hz Display: Coming To India?

Motorola seems to be having a good start to the year 2022. The company earned the title of the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with the Moto Edge X30 launch. Now, we can soon expect another flagship on the way. Reports suggest the new Moto Razr 3 will launch pretty soon, upping the competition in the foldable market.

Moto Razr 3 Launching Soon

The first-gen Moto Razr debuted the company's foldable phone streak. However, the company didn't release the second generation. Now, one can expect the third generation of the flip-fold smartphone with the Moto Razr 3 release. Lenovo executives took to Weibo to confirm the upcoming foldable.

The Weibo post says the Moto Razr 3 will sport 'advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface' and a 'more atmospheric appearance'. The exec's post also talked about the phone's availability, suggesting it would be listed in the Chinese market initially before making its way to the global market.

Moto Razr 3 Features: What To Expect?

Do note, this post appeared a couple of weeks ago. In the latest news, inside sources reported to XDA Developers about the upcoming foldable phone. Going by this report, the upcoming Moto Razr 3 will feature an FHD AMOLED panel with a wide notch on the large, primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Moto Razr 3's external secondary display will reportedly include a centered punch-hole cutout that could include a camera sensor. The precise dimensions and size of the displays weren't disclosed. The report also talks about the Moto Razr 3's chipset. Sources say the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Apart from this, the new Moto Razr 3 is tipped to pack several upgrades under the hood. For one, it is expected to include NFC support, ultra-wideband technology, and so on. The ultra-wideband tech would allow users to unlock their cars or control their IoT. One can also expect an upgraded battery and fast charging power.

Currently, the Moto Razr 3 launch date is still under wraps. A lot of OEMs have entered the foldable market now and Motorola doesn't want to miss out. For all we know, the new Moto Razr 3 could debut in the following weeks.

