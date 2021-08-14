Moto Razr Gets Android 11 Update With Latest Security Patch News oi-Vivek

If you are one of the first users to buy a folding smartphone, then there is a possibility that you might own the Moto Razr. The Moto Razr was launched back in 2019, and the smartphone was shipped with Android 9 OS, which was then updated to Android 10, and now Android 11 OS.

Another interesting news about this update is the fact that it has come just a few weeks before the official release of Android 12 OS. This means, the company if it decides to update Moto Razr to Android 12 might take a few more months to deliver the same.

What's New?

Along with the new operating system, Moto Razr also gets July 2021 security update, which makes the smartphone secure. The RPV31.Q2-62-7-10 is now available for the Moto Razr which introduces features like conversations and chat bubbles.

Similarly, the update also introduces features like streamlined device and media control, and there is also an improved one-timer permission feature for the microphone, camera, and location.

Moto Razr Hardware Specifications

The Moto Razr was launched back in 2019, and the smartphone carried mid-range specifications at the time of launch. The USP of this smartphone was the 6.2-inch folding display with FHD resolution and a secondary external 2.7-inch screen. Unlike some folding smartphones, there is no folding indentation on the internal display, as the phone uses a unique hinge mechanism.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As one can expect, there is no microSD card slot on this device and offers an eSIM slot with support for a 4G LTE network. The device does support Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi.

The smartphone has a 16MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording at 30fps along with a 5MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording. The primary camera is assisted by sensors like TOF 3D to improve the portrait effect on the Moto Razr.

The phone is fueled by a 2510 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone does miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is pretty common on folding and high-end smartphones.

