Moto Razr To Go On Sale In India On May 6 At A Premium Price Of Rs. 1,24,999

Motorola has now announced a new sale date for the Moto Razr foldable smartphone in the Indian market. As per the new details shared by the brand, the foldable smartphone will finally go on sale in India on May 6, 2020 at a premium price of Rs. 1,24,999. The smartphone was supposed to go on sale on April 15 but the sale was postponed due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Motorola issued a statement for the new sale date and mentioned, "Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6th 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15th April, 2020). We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted."

Notably, the first sale of the widely anticipated Moto Razr foldable smartphone was set to go live on April 2. It was postponed to April 15 but got further delayed due to the lockdown caused by novel Coronavirus pandemic. With the new sale date, your wait for the premium Moto Razr foldablesmartphone is finally over.

Moto Razr Specifications And Features

The new Moto Razr foldable smartphone looks similar but is radically different from the old phone. There's an interactive screen on the outside that displays notifications, time, date and phone's battery life. Flip the phone and you will find a 6.2-inch 21:9 aspect ratio display. The flexible OLED screen folds completely in half.

The Moto Razr's flip functionality is achieved by integrating a zero gap hinge. The sophisticated design of the new Moto Razr is no less than an engineering challenge, and has its impacts on the hardware aspect of the smartphone. As a result, the flip phone ships with a 2,510mAh battery unit, the lowest on a flagship smartphone in today's time.

Additionally, the Moto Razr is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset which can be found on a smartphone priced as low as Rs. 9,000 (Lenovo K10 Note). The smartphone comes in just one variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The foldable smartphone runs Android 9 Pie and features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

It comes with two display panels, where the outer folded display reveals a 2.7-inch Quick View panel for notifications and even to take selfies. When unfolded, the Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Should You Buy The New Moto Razr?

If you really want to invest in the foldable smartphone ecosystem, we would recommend you to go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It's a better overall alternative than the Moto Razr. The Galaxy Z Flip is the most polished commercial foldable smartphone to be available in the Indian market. The design is pretty sturdy for the foldable phone standard.

Unlike the Moto Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip also does not compromise on basic hardware and software. It runs without a glitch and also offers an impressive camera performance. The Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + chipset. The foldable smartphone has 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

