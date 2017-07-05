Moto X4 press renders leaked along with specs on Twitter

Motorola's upcoming smartphone Moto X4 has been doing the rounds in the rumor mill for quite some time now. And most of the information has been leaked by popular tipster Evan Blass.

Recently through his Twitter handle, he revealed some of the specs and features of the upcoming Motorola Moto X4. And yet again, he has come up with some new information about the device.

Well, this time he has come up with the press renders of the alleged Moto X4 along with a comprehensive list of specs for the device.

And from this render, you can see that the smartphone features a posh build with glass and metal sandwiched body. The edges look to be chamfered. At the front, there is the home button and it looks the display will have a 3D Glass layering. At the top of the display, you can see the camera and the speaker. At the rear, the smartphone comes with a horizontal dual camera setup and a flash. The camera setup looks to be protruding a bit. Below the cameras, you can see the Moto branding.

Happy X4th of July pic.twitter.com/a03dq1XvIc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

Unfortunately, Moto X4 seems to be missing out on the Moto Mods port at the back. So this basically means that this will not be a modular smartphone and it will not support the Moto Mods which might be a bit disappointing for the fans.

That is pretty much we can make out from the render. As for the specifications, Moto X4 as per the leaked information will likely come with a 5.2-inch 1080p display. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's recently announced Snapdragon 630 chipset.

Further, the smartphone will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The dual rear cameras at the back will sport a 12 MP and 8 MP sensors and at the front, the smartphone will come with a 16 MP camera. The Moto X4 will be backed by a 3000mAh battery and will run Android 7.1 Nougat. Moto X4 will also come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

However, this leak also confirms some of the rumors mostly the specifications part that has been going around about the smartphone. Besides, Moto X4 is said to be released on Google's Project Fi in the fourth quarter of this year.