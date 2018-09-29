ENGLISH

Moto X4 receives a permanent price cut: Now available for Rs 13,999

Moto X4 is IP68 certified

By

    Moto X4, the last sort of a premium smartphone from Motorola launched in 2017 is yet to see a successor. And now, after launching a plethora of Motorola smartphones in the last few weeks, the company has decided to cut down the price of the Moto X4 to make the device more affordable and appealing to the masses.

    The Moto X4 with 33 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage was originally launched in India for Rs 20,999, and now the Moto X4 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB is available for Rs 13,690, and the price of the Moto X4 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is available remains the same.

    According to the listings on Amazon and Flipkart, the Moto X4 (3 GB RAM model) is available on Amazon for Rs 13,640, and Flipkart sells the same phone for Rs 15,999.

    Moto X4 specifications

    The Moto X4 was probably one of the first smartphones to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 2 TB. The phone has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. 

    In terms of design and aesthetics as well, the Moto X4 was one of the most affordable smartphones with a premium all-glass design offering a premium looks with I68 certification for water and dust resistance.

    The phone has a dual camera setup with 12 MP primary RGB sensor and an 8 MP wide angle lens. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie shooter. The main camera setup is capable of recording 4K videos @ 30fps, whereas the selfie camera can only record up to a maximum resolution of 1080p.

    If you are looking for a premium smartphone with a compact design and does not care about the notch or taller display (Moto X4 has a 16:9 aspect ratio display), then buying the Moto X4 is still a great choice in 2018.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 6:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
