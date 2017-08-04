Moto X4 with rear dual cameras leaked in new render

Exactly one month ago, popular leakster Evan Blass had posted an image said to be of the Motorola X4. As most of his leaks come true eventually, we were not skeptical about it.

However, the leakster has just admitted in a tweet that the last image shared by him was not actually the Moto X4. He claims to have gotten some bad information or it was an early render. Whatever the case maybe, Blass has posted another picture containing the Moto X4 and this time he is sure about its authenticity. It is pretty evident that the picture has been taken from a presentation.

The major difference between the image he shared last month and the recent one is the design of the rear dual cameras. The camera sensors will be placed in a circular housing as with all Motorola phones. However, the LED flash will be located at the top instead of the bottom. Also, the area around the sensors is not coated black.

Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information - or an early render. I've seen the Moto X4 final design - it is indeed this one. pic.twitter.com/lHsaLWtckK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 3, 2017

Other than that, the smartphone will feature glass on both sides and it will be IP68 certified. If you wondering about the fingerprint scanner, it will be placed at the front. So the physical home button of the Moto X4 will double function as a fingerprint reader.

Unfortunately, we have obtained no new information about the phone's specs and features. Going by earlier rumors, the Moto X4 is expected to come with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

The memory aspect would be taken care of by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. We also expect another variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space.

Talking about the imagery department, the smartphone's rear dual camera setup will be comprising of 8MP and 12MP camera sensors. While the front camera will be of 16MP. Powering the device will be a decent 3000mAh battery.

Those who are not aware, the Motorola Moto X4 has received the POSTEL certification from Indonesia. This hints towards an imminent launch of the smartphone in the Asian countries.