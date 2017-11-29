Moto X5 is likely in the pipeline; mid 2018 launch expected

Recently, Motorola released the mid-range Moto X4. Within a few months of the launch of this smartphone, the speculations regarding its successor have hit the web.

According to the reliable industry insider Evan Blass, Motorola Mobility is prepping the Moto X4 successor that is believed to be the Moto X5. He has shared an image of what could be the logo of the upcoming smartphone on Twitter. If you don't remember, earlier this year, Blass shared the logo of the unannounced Moto X4, thereby being the first source to let out the name of the smartphone.

Apart from revealing the alleged Moto X5 logo, the insider has not provided any further information about the smartphone. Given the usual launch schedule of Motorola, we cannot expect the Moto X5 to be launched before mid-2018. Moreover, the Moto X4 is just a few months old as it was unveiled at the IFA 2017 tech show and went on sale in October.

Talking about the Moto X lineup, the previous generation models were high-end and premium ones but the Moto X4 was not designed to be a premium device. It was meant to be positioned in the mid-range smartphone market segment. We can expect the Moto X5 to also be a mid-range with a dual camera setup as seen on its predecessor.

As mentioned above, the specifications that the Moto X5 might feature remain unknown for now but the device is expected to come with some improvements than the Moto X4. However, there appears to be no concrete evidence confirming the specifications of the smartphone.

Like the Moto X4, the company might be working on two variants of the upcoming smartphone - one comprising of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and space and the other comprising of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Having said that, we need to wait for more details regarding the Moto X5 to hit the web before we can come to any kind of conclusion about what we can expect.