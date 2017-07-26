Moto Z2 Force announced with dual cameras, shatterproof display and more

Finally, Motorola marks the end of countless rumors and leaks with the announcement of the Moto Z2 Force. The device with the ShatterShield technology from the company has been launched a month after the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Mods went official.

The second generation Moto Z2 Force comes with the same durability as the original one and the company assures that the display will never shatter. We have come across several leaked renders of the Moto Z2 Force and these gave us an idea of how the handset might look like. Though there are slight tweaks done to the final design of the smartphone, the overall look appears to be predominately unchanged.