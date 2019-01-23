Moto Z3 receiving Android Pie update and January 2019 Android Security patch

Motorola has dished out the latest Android flavor, i.e, the Android Pie for its last year premium Moro Z3 smartphone. The Moto Z3 was announced back in 2018 and it ships with Android v8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Now, almost after four months of its release, the device is already receiving the Android Pie flavor. This is not the only Nokia smartphone which has received the Android Pie update, recently, the company has also released the update for its mid-range Moto G6 Plus smartphone.

Besides, the Moto Z3 latest firmware update also brings along the January 2019 Android Security patch with it. The new update will bring a new UI to the smartphone and as per Motorola, the update will improve "your mobile experience from the new Intuitive Navigation and Recent App."

As for the changelog, the update comes with usual Android Pie goodies and will introduce a revamped split screen and colorful settings menu. The update will also bring an improved Do Not Disturb mode along with other Android Pie features such as Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery and others. The update will also allow the users to activate the 'Battery Saver' feature at 70 percent or below. Notably, Motorola has also specified that once the Moto Z3 smartphones are upgraded to Android Pie, it will not be possible to roll the Android version back to older one.

Just to recall, the flagship Moto Z3 smartphone has a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display panel that has a Super AMOLED display panel on top of it. The display panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top. At its core, the smartphone is powered by a high-end octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset that clocks at 2.45GHz. The processor onboard is paired with an Adreno 540 GPU to take care of high-resolution graphics and 4GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone offers a storage space of 64GB which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.