Motorola announces attractive price cut for Moto E4, Moto G5, Moto M, and Moto Z2 Play in India

With many smartphone brands announcing attractive offers to lure consumers into buying their products, Lenovo-owned Motorola has also announced limited period discounts on four of its smartphones in India.

#HelloDiwali! Avail limited period festive offers on a range of motorola smartphones at a store near you! https://t.co/1WMlGmtnBO pic.twitter.com/0fopb6JdqY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 10, 2017

The offers have been introduced for the occasion of Diwali. Basically, Motorola announced this Special Diwali Offer on selected Motorola smartphones via its official Twitter handle. Revealing the discounts with a hashtag #HelloDiwali! the company in its tweet said, "Avail limited period festive offers on a range of Motorola smartphones at a store near you!" The handsets include Moto Z2 Play, Moto M, Moto G5, and Moto E4.

Thus, Moto E4 will now be available at Rs. 8,199 from its original price of Rs. 8,999. The Moto G5 will come at Rs. 10,999, from Rs. 12,599 while Moto M can be bought at Rs. 12,999 from its original price of Rs. 16,999. Moto Z2 Play's price has also been dropped to Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 29,499.

Apart from these discounts, the company is also providing Reliance Jio bundled data offer, as well as easy EMI options. Consumers will be able to get up to 100GB additional 4G data and the company is also offering EMI schemes from two providers - Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit.

These 'Special Diwali Offer' discounts and deals are only available from offline stores and will last from October 14 to October 21.