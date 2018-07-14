Motorola announces E5 Play with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Motorola introduced the Moto G6 series and the Moto E5 series recently, which also includes the Moto E5 Play smartphone. Now the company has announced the new Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition). The smartphone comes with specifications similar to the regular Moto E5 play except for the Android Oreo Go Edition, RAM capacity and battery.

"With Android Oreo (Go edition), moto e5 play offers peace of mind, powerful performance and protection. Get the most from your smartphone with fewer pre-installed apps, smaller app sizes and more storage while a built-in data saver helps manage your usage," reads the Moto blog post.

Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition) specifications

The Moto E5 Play (Go Edition) flaunts a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ display with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC with Adreno 308 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 1GB of RAM, where the regular Moto E5 Play comes with a 2GB of RAM. It has 16GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Moto E5 Play (Go Edition) comes with single camera module with 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and an LED Flash. On the front, the phone houses a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, front-ported speaker, dual microphones. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner under the Moto logo.

The Moto E5 Play (Go Edition) is fueled by a slightly smaller 2100mAh non-removable battery, and runs Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition).

The Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go Edition) comes in black, Dark lake and Flash gray color options. In Europe, the smartphone is priced at €109 ($ 127 / Rs 8,730 approx) and in the UK it comes with a price tag of £99.95 ($ 132 / Rs 9,060 approx). The phone will go on sale in the UK, Europe and Latin America from this month. Let's see when it will arrive in the Indian smartphone market.

Source