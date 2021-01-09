Motorola Announces Moto G Stylus 2021, G Power 2021, G Play 2021; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has announced the launch of three devices including the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and the Moto G Play 2021. The Moto G Play 2021 is less expensive than the other two models. Both Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power will start shipping from January 13, while the Moto G Play 2021 is now ready for shipping. All three devices offer impressive features including a huge battery mid-range processor and more.

Moto G Stylus 2021 Features, Price

Starting with the high-end model, the Moto G Stylus 2021 comes with a 6.8-inch display along with a "push-pen" stylus. The Snapdragon 678 handles the processing on the device and software-wise it runs Android 10 OS. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be further expanded via a microSD slot.

A 4,000 mAh battery unit fuels the device that supports 10W charging. For imaging, the handset sports a triple-lens setup at the back consisting of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensor. The main lens also supports 4K video recording at 30fps and there is a 16MP front shooter for taking selfies.

Further, the phone features a plastic body and water-repellent design; however, the device has no official IP rating. As far as price is concerned, the Moto G Stylus 2021 price starts at $300 (roughly Rs. 22,013).

Moto G Power 2021 Features, Price

Coming to the Moto G Power 2021, the device offers a 6.6-inch LCD panel and runs the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In terms of battery, it has a larger battery than the Moto G Stylus 2021. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery along with 15W charging support which claims to last up to 3 days on a single charge.

For cameras, the handset has a 48MP triple camera setup at the rear. However, no ultra-wide lens is provided. The Moto G Power 2021 comes with a starting price of $250 (Rs. 18,344).

Moto G Play 2021 Features, Price

The Moto G Play 2021 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD panel and packs the Snapdragon 460 chipset under its hood. The price of the G Play starts at $170 (Rs. 12,474). Other features of the phone include Android 10 OS, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 13MP dual rear cameras, and a 5MP front shooter.

