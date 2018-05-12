Motorola announces MotoPitstop service camp for old smartphones

Motorola seems to be expanding its foothold in India slowly. The company has announced its first-ever Motorola service camp called MotoPitstop. It is a special service program for those customers whos Moto phones went out-of-warrant. The campaign will be held across all Motorola exclusive service centres on 12 and 13 May from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm in Delhi-NCR region.

Telecom Talk quoted Rachna Lather, Marketing Head, Motorola Mobility India as saying, "We have always kept our customers as our the topmost priority, and thus we are introducing Motopitstop, a customer-centric initiative across all our exclusive service centres in Delhi NCR. Our aim is to ensure that every customer gets the best service support throughout the product life-cycle. And with this service camp initiative, we are sure to make the customer experience more superior and satisfactory. We are overwhelmed with a number of registrations we have received so far to avail this service, and we are sure this camp will be a huge success."

All together Motorola has its 16 exclusive service centres in the Delhi-NCR region. The MotoPitstop camp promise to offers the service within two hours. Moreover, there are no labour charges for the services. Smartphone upgrade depends on the condition of the device, the company is also offering 10 percent discount on spare parts and accessories of the smartphones.

The company has not listed which smartphone is going to be serviced during the camp. However, it seems that the company will service all the device as the company is asking for the model only. This is the first time Motorola is engaging with the consumers. For one company has managed to organize this camp in Delhi, hope in coming days we will see the company expanding the MotoPitstop in other cities as well.

This is a very good initiative from the company to interact with its customer. Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto G6 and Moto E5 smartphone soon in the Indian market, and this will help in boosting the reputation of the company for Indian consumers.

