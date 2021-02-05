Motorola Athena/Defy With Snapdragon 662 SoC Listed At Google Play Console; 4GB RAM Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has is said to be working on a bunch of new smartphone lineups. The brand has introduced the One and the Edge series recently. From some time, the Motorola Capri, Neo, and Ibiza smartphone lineups have also been said to be under development. The rumour mill has now indicated another new Motorola smartphone in works called Athena.

The device has paid a visit to the Google Play Console where another moniker 'Defy' has been mentioned along with the specifications. Here's all the information the Google Play Console database reveals:

Motorola Athena/ Defy Specifications Leaked On Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing has confirmed the Motorola Athena/ Defy moniker on its platform. The device has the 'Bethina' codename and will be packed with mid-tier hardware as per the website. The smartphone is listed with an HD+ display on the Google Play Console database.

The panel will offer 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 280PPI. Unfortunately, the listing hasn't mentioned the display size. Going by the image shared on the website, the Motorola Athena/ Defy will feature the traditional waterdrop style notch. The unit will have narrow bezels on the sides, but not the chin.

The upcoming Motorola smartphone will be using the mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 10 OS. The listing further notes 4GB RAM configuration.Separately, the Motorola Defy has also stopped by Geekbench with the same 'Bethina' codename.

According to the benchmark platform, the Motorola Defy will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (likely the Snapdragon 662 as suggested by the Google Play Console database). This listing reaffirms the 4GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS. The Motorola Athena/ Defy's benchmark performance has also been revealed via Geekbench. The smartphone received 1523 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test, the handset has logged 5727 points.

