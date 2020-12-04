Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget Phones Launch Expected For Q1 2021 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is playing an active role in bringing smartphones this year. Besides, the 10K - 20K segment smartphones have witnessed the highest growth in Q3 2020. Motorola recently announced the affordable 5G-enabled handset the Moto G in India. Now, two more budget-friendly phones are in the pipeline which are said to launch in Q1 2021.

According to a report by TechnikNews, in collaboration with Adam Conway from XDA Developers, the budget phones from the company will be debut as the Capri and the Capri Plus (or Caprip). Further, the report suggests some key details of both alleged devices.

Motorola Capri Details

The Motorola Capri with model number XT2127 is said to feature an HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device might get its power from the Snapdragon 460 SoC and it is expected to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the alleged Motorola Capri will feature a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP "s5kgm1st" primary sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (s5k4h7), and a pair of 2MP depth (ov02b1b), and macro (gc02m1) sensors. It is also listed to come with NFC support.

Motorola Capri Plus Details

Coming to the Motorola Capri Plus, it is expected to feature a 90Hz display with an HD+ resolution. In terms of imaging, the Plus model might feature a triple-lens with a combination of a 64MP primary (OV64B) sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device is said to pack a 13MP (s5k4h7) selfie camera.

Furthermore, the phone might come with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations. However, the company has not shared any word regarding this. So, we will request you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Best Mobiles in India