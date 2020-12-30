Motorola Capri Plus Gets Benchmarked; Key Features Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is expected to bring a new affordable smartphone series named Capri. The upcoming lineup is said to comprise two models including the Capri and the Capri Plus. The former cleared its certification via FCC recently. Now, the Plus variant's specification has been tipped via Geekbench. The benchmark listing reveals the processor and configuration details. Another leak has revealed the remaining aspects of the hardware.

Motorola Capri Plus Leaked Specifications

The Motorola Capri Plus has paid a visit to Geekbench with the Lenovo XT2129-3 model number. The benchmark database suggests this handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor. The octa-core Qualcomm processor will have a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The listing further suggests this smartphone will come with 4GB RAM. It will ship with Android 11 OS as per the listing. The Motorola Capri Plus has managed to log 306 points in the single-core test and 1,258 points in the multi-core test.

Other features of the device including display and camera specifications have also been tipped. As per a report by Technik News, the Motorola Capri Plus will have a quad-camera setup for photography. The primary camera will be a 64MP lens. It will be paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The last two sensors will likely function as depth and macro lens.

The report hints that the company will be packing the Capri Plus with an HD+ display. However, it will have a higher 90Hz refresh rate. The display size and panel type are yet to be disclosed. The device is expected to ship with a waterdrop notch.

The panel will be housing a 13MP camera for selfies. While the Geekbench listing has revealed a 4GB RAM configuration, the tipster has suggested another 6GB RAM option. The device is said to come with 64GB and 128GB storage option. The battery capacity is yet to be revealed. Motorola is likely to introduce the Capri series in Q1 2021. The exact launch date is yet to be specified.

