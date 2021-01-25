Just In
- 1 hr ago PUBG Mobile India Launch Pushed Indefinitely As Government Upholds Ban Decision: Report
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Spotted: Key Details Revealed
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers January 25: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 7 hrs ago Vijay Sale Republic Sale 2021: Offers On Gadgets And Other Products
Don't Miss
- Sports Giannis ignites Bucks, Celtics' Brown in memorable 33-point performance
- News Coronavirus cases: India reports 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths in last 24 hours
- Movies The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air In February
- Finance RIL Shares Slip 4% Post Q3 Results
- Lifestyle Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In Their Colour-Coordinated Outfits
- Automobiles 2021 Force Gurkha Near Production SUV Spied Testing With Accessories: Pics & Details
- Education SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link To Download
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In January 2021
Motorola Capri Plus India Launch Confirmed; Bags BIS Certification
Motorola has been eyeing the mid-range smartphone segment for a long now. The company's Moto 'G' and 'One' smartphone lineups have been meeting the requirements of the consumers looking for pocket-friendly yet feature-packed smartphones.
Off late, the company is said to be working on a new lineup that will arrive with the 'Capri' moniker. The Moto Capri and the Capri Plus are said to be the two variants that the company will introduce. It seems that the latter will make it to the Indian market soon as it has cleared its certification.
Motorola Capri Plus India Launch Soon?
The Motorola Capri Plus has been certified by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) in India. The handset has been spotted at the mobile authentication platform with the XT2129-2 model number. The listing was initially spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma.
Notably, the Motorola Capri Plus isn't making an appearance with this model number online. The device has been spotted on multiple mobile authentication and benchmark websites in recent times. It has previously bagged certification via FCC in the US and NBTC in Thailand. The device was also benchmarked at Geekbench back in December.
Motorola Capri Plus Rumoured Features
The Motorola Capri Plus' BIS certification doesn't hint at any specifics on the features and specifications. Thanks to the previous leaks and listings, we have some idea as to what to expect from the new mid-range Motorola smartphone. As per the leaks, the Motorola Capri Plus will likely be equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
The Geekbench database had suggested 6GB RAM. The company is likely to launch this smartphone with a 128GB storage option and also support for external microSD card.
The device might feature a quad-camera module at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The camera setup will also have a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro imaging. The Motorola Capri Plus is further said to sport an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370