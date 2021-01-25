Motorola Capri Plus India Launch Confirmed; Bags BIS Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has been eyeing the mid-range smartphone segment for a long now. The company's Moto 'G' and 'One' smartphone lineups have been meeting the requirements of the consumers looking for pocket-friendly yet feature-packed smartphones.

Off late, the company is said to be working on a new lineup that will arrive with the 'Capri' moniker. The Moto Capri and the Capri Plus are said to be the two variants that the company will introduce. It seems that the latter will make it to the Indian market soon as it has cleared its certification.

Motorola Capri Plus India Launch Soon?

The Motorola Capri Plus has been certified by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) in India. The handset has been spotted at the mobile authentication platform with the XT2129-2 model number. The listing was initially spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma.

Notably, the Motorola Capri Plus isn't making an appearance with this model number online. The device has been spotted on multiple mobile authentication and benchmark websites in recent times. It has previously bagged certification via FCC in the US and NBTC in Thailand. The device was also benchmarked at Geekbench back in December.

Motorola Capri Plus Rumoured Features

The Motorola Capri Plus' BIS certification doesn't hint at any specifics on the features and specifications. Thanks to the previous leaks and listings, we have some idea as to what to expect from the new mid-range Motorola smartphone. As per the leaks, the Motorola Capri Plus will likely be equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The Geekbench database had suggested 6GB RAM. The company is likely to launch this smartphone with a 128GB storage option and also support for external microSD card.

The device might feature a quad-camera module at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The camera setup will also have a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a set of 2MP sensors for depth and macro imaging. The Motorola Capri Plus is further said to sport an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 90Hz refresh rate.

