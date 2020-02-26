Just In
Motorola Could Launch Edge+ Phone Soon; Teaser Suggests
Although MWC 2020 got canceled due to coronavirus, Motorola seems keen on launching the next flagship phone-- Edge+ after the Moto Z3. Users can expect the arrival of the device quite sooner. The logo of the Edge+ has been shared via Twitter, courtesy XDA Developers. In the same tweet, the other two devices namely One Mid and Moto G8 Power Lite have also been mentioned.
XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman took to Twitter to share details about the Edge+. He also shared the first logo of the device as well. Reportedly, the handset will sport a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, clocked at 90Hz. It could get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM. We can expect the device to support over 5000 mAh battery capacity. The handset will be shipped to the U.S.A, via Motorola's trusted and old carrier partner-- Verizon.
On the other hand, the Motorola One Mid may carry a 6.53-inch display with the same resolution as we have seen for the Edge+. Furthermore, the device could get powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and would pack a 4000 mAh battery. Lastly, the Moto G8 Power Lite might get powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 and 5000 mAh battery. It must be noted that both the One Mid and the G8 Power Lite smartphones will be of the cheaper price segment.
To recall, it was the Moto Z3 which was the first flagship model by the company. However, the Z3 hasn't arrived in the Indian market. The highlights include a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display, dual rear lens, Snapdragon 835 processor, and 3000 mAh battery. Had the device released in India, the price would remain at Rs. 32,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options.
