Motorola Defy 2021 With IP68 Rating, Washable Design Revealed In New Leak

Motorola is gearing up for a couple of launches in the coming months. Parent company Lenovo is also pairing up by rebranding smartphones and giving them a fresh look. Recently, a Motorola smartphone codenamed Athena was spotted at the Google Play Console. From the looks of it, the company could be reviving the Motorola Defy series.

Motorola Defy 2021 Spotted

To note, the same Motorola Athena smartphone appeared on Geekbench, labeled 'Bullitt Motorola Defy'. Naturally, the rumor mill went into a frenzy at the probable revive of the Motorola Defy series. To keep the rumors churning, a new report claims to have uncovered the complete specifications of the alleged Motorola Defy 2021.

The report notes the upcoming Motorola Defy 2021 would flaunt a 6.5-inch LCD panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display would offer HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The design of the upcoming Motorola smartphone would also be waterproof and dust resistant, thanks to the IP68 certification and the MIL-STD-810H military-grade rating.

Motorola Defy 2021 pic.twitter.com/NdKY7BYb0h — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 16, 2021

The MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification further makes the alleged Motorola Defy 2021 resistant to vibration, humidity, salt mist, and thermal shocks. Reports further suggest it can even withstand low to high temperatures, even at -30 and 70-degree Celsius for 30 minutes. That's not all, the report says users can even wash the device with soap and disinfectants!

Motorola Defy 2021 Expected Features

Going under the hood, the alleged Motorola Defy 2021 is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 662 with Android 10 OS. A 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support is also tipped. The device will support only 4G VoLTE and other connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and so on.

The cameras on the Motorola Defy 2021 are said to be a 48MP triple-camera setup paired with a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Plus, an 8MP selfie camera was also reported. Coming to the pricing of the upcoming Motorola smartphone, the report says it would be priced at EUR 269 (around Rs. 23,799).

While the build and the design of the upcoming Motorola Defy 2021 are surely attractive, having 5G support for the asking price would make it even more attractive. That said, these are mere rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

