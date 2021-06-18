Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With 48MP Triple Camera Announced; What Makes It Special? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has revived its Defy smartphone lineup almost after a decade with the new Motorola Defy rugged smartphone. The full specification of the device was leaked hours before its official launch yesterday. The highlight of the latest Motorola offering is the MIL-SPEC 810H and IP68 certification that makes this device sturdy. What else this device offers? Let's have a look:

Motorola Defy Full Specifications

The Motorola Defy is launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display which has an HD+ screen resolution. The panel comes with 0.7mm Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This gives the panel protection against scratches and drops.

Powering the Motorola Defy is the Snapdragon 662 processor. The octa-core Qualcomm processor is paired with 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage option. The device also microSD card support for storage expansion. The device is announced with Android 10 OS and will have stock UI.

It is expected to get an Android 11 update going forward. The Motorola Defy is announced with a triple-rear camera setup which features a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture. The handset features an additional pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The device has an 8MP camera upfront for selfies.

Additional features include a fingerprint scanner at the back panel with the 'M' logo etched and a dedicated key for 'Push to talk' mode on the side panel. The device comes with 4G VoLT, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity option.

Backing up the handset is a 20W fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery. The Motorola Defy features a dual-sealed body which along with MIL-SPEC810H and IP68 certification makes it drop-proof ( from up to 1.8m height) and temperature resistant (-25°C to +55°C).

Motorola Defy Price And Sale

The Motorola Defy has been announced at 329 Euros (approx Rs. 29,000) for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The device will be currently limited to select European and LATAM regions.

It will be available in Forged Green and black color options. There is no information on Defy's availability in India and other markets as well. We might have to wait for the company to reveal any information on the same.

What Will Give Motorola Edge Defy An Edge Over Competitions?

The Motorola Defy has a decent set of features, but the device will grab the attention for its rugged design. While most smartphones today are performance-oriented, there is only a handful that isn't brittle.

We often need a case to wrap around the devices to make them drop or splashproof. This won't be the case with the Motorola Defy. It will come in handy for the users who need a decent working smartphone in extreme outdoors

