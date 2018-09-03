Motorola discreetly launches the P30 Note with ZUI 4.0

Motorola has discreetly launched its One and One Power smartphones ahead of IFA 2018. The device run stock Android, while the former is entirely a new device, the latter borrow few features from the Motorola P30.

Not just the specs, the device also shares the same series as the P30. Yes, the Motorola One Power is called Motorola P30 Note and was silently introduced in China. it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card.

It sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:7:9, however the company touts it as a 19:9 display. It has a notch on the top and has a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. It comes equipped with a 16 + 5 MP main camera on the back. The primary sensor comes with an f/1.8 lens, while the second sensor has an f/2.2 aperture. The configuration is supported by a dual-tone LED flash.

For security, the device has a fingerprint sensor on the back, marked with the company's branding. For selfies, the device has a 12MP shooter with a fixed focus, f/2.0 lens, and 1.25μm pixel size. It also supports AI Beauty features.

The most noticeable difference between the Motorola One Power and the Motorola P30 Note is the lack of stock Android due to the deteriorating relationship between Google and the Chinese government. This paved the way for ZUI 4.0 from the discontinued ZUK smartphone to make a comeback.

The device is fuelled by a huge 5000mAh battery. It costs CNY1,999 ($292/€250) for the 4/64 GB version, while the 6/64 GB variant is CNY2,299 ($335, €290). It is only available in Midnight Black color option.

Besides, Motorola has also filed a patent for a foldable phone appears to be a modern take on the iconic Moto Razr. The patent, spotted by Mobielkopen, shows a rather tall phone. But a hinge can also be seen, allowing the device and screen to fold in half like clamshell handsets of yore. However, this isn't the first time we've seen a clamshell form factor in a smartphone with Samsung's W series in China.

But this will be the first time we will see a design with a continuous flexible screen, in contrast to the bottom half of the clamshell being a physical keypad or another screen. The design could prove to be good at avoiding scratches, but it won't be easy to put a protective case on the phone.