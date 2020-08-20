Motorola E7 Plus India Launch Confirmed On August 25; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has been in news for its upcoming budget smartphone called the E7 Plus. It is said to be amongst the first few smartphones that will debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It seems that Motorola has selected India for the initial launch of this smartphone.

Motorola E7 Plus India Launch Details

The Motorola E7 Plus is set to arrive on August 25, 2020, in India. The Flipkart listing of the device has also gone live. The handset will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform; however, its sale dates aren't announced as of now.

Motorola has also shared a tweet via its official handle. The design isn't clearly shown; however, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with 'M' logo etched is highlighted. The device will come with a USB Type C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack connectivity option.

Gear up for a spectacular performance and stunning camera! Launching soon on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/SWMv26zTOG — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 20, 2020

The handset is said to feature a waterdrop notch display. We are yet to get information on the panel type and resolution. Considering this device could launch as a budget offering, we might get to see an LCD panel with an HD+ resolution.

The rear panel is likely to sport a square-shaped camera module. A recent suggested that the handset will ship with a dual-lens camera module which will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor and a dedicated Night Vision support. The details on the secondary sensor remain vague, however, it could be a depth sensor.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 46o processor clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM. It is expected to boot on Android 10 OS. In terms of storage, it is speculated to offer 64GB internal memory which would further be expandable via microSD card. Rounding off the spec-sheet could be a 5,000 mAh battery.

Motorola has a successful run in the budget and mid-range segment in India. The company is doing well with the Moto G and the Motorola One series. The Moto E series has been catering the budget consumers and have presented us with us capable devices. It remains to be seen in which price bucket the new smartphones arrive in the country.

Best Mobiles in India