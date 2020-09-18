Motorola E7 Plus India Launch Confirmed On September 23; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has confirmed the launch of its new 'E' series smartphone in India. The company is gearing up to launch the Moto E7 Plus which recently made a debut in Brazil. The new model is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country and will offer similar features as the international model. The device will be arriving next week in India and its availability details are also out.

MotoE7 Plus India Launch Confirmed

The Moto E7 will make a debut on September 23 in India. It isn't known if the company will be hosting an online event like the other brands for new product launches nowadays. However, it is confirmed to go official at 12 pm. The smartphone will be made available for sale online via Flipkart.

It is worth mentioning that a dedicated page for the upcoming Moto handset is also live on the e-commerce website. As of now, there is no information available on the pricing. However, the device is expected to cost below Rs. 10,000. This segment is competitive and the company will have to get the pricing correct to stand up against the rivals.

Features Offered By The Moto E7 Plus

The Moto E7 Plus is the brand's first device to be equipped with the Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 460 entry-level processor. The chipset is combined with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration and supports and external microSD card as well. It has Android 10 OS handling the software.

The smartphone packs a 6.5-inch MaxVision display with an HD+ resolution. The smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It packs an 8MP selfie camera inside the notch. The device packs a dual-camera setup at the rear which has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. There is an additional 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh effects. Completing the hardware list is a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India