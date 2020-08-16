Motorola E7 Plus Specifications Leaked; To Ship With Snapdragon 460 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola E7 Plus is being tipped to be under development for a few months now. The device has been leaked on multiple occasions online. Some recent leaks gave insight into its design. The handset has also made it to the benchmark website Geekbench where its key features were revealed. Now, the handset has once again visited the rumour mill where more details the E7 Plus' hardware has been mentioned.

Motorola E7 Plus Leaked Features

The Motorola E7 Plus new leak comes via courtesy of popular tipster Evan Blass. As per Blass, the company will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor to power the upcoming budget smartphone. This entry-level chipset is relatively new and was announced earlier this year.

This octa-core chipset comes with a base frequency of 1.8GHz and will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU. Additionally, the handset is said to come with 4GB RAM configuration. The same has been tipped by ng Geekbench listing as well. It is further said to come with 64GB storage configuration.

Motorola hasn't yet revealed if it plans to launch the device in single multiple configurations. However, we can expect it to come with expandable storage support. The Motorola E7 Plus is further said to feature a dual-lens module for imaging. The setup is said to accommodate a 48MP primary sensor backed by Night Vision Support.

The secondary sensor is unknown, but it could be a depth sensor.

The smartphone might come pre-installed with Android 10 OS. That's all the primary features that have been tipped by the leaks and rumours in recent times.

As for the leaked design, the handset is expected with a waterdrop notch display. The dual-camera setup will be aligned vertically at the rear panel. Also, there will be a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back panel. A 5,000 mAh battery is confirmed to drive the unit.

