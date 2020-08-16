ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola E7 Plus Specifications Leaked; To Ship With Snapdragon 460 SoC

    By
    |

    Motorola E7 Plus is being tipped to be under development for a few months now. The device has been leaked on multiple occasions online. Some recent leaks gave insight into its design. The handset has also made it to the benchmark website Geekbench where its key features were revealed. Now, the handset has once again visited the rumour mill where more details the E7 Plus' hardware has been mentioned.

    Motorola E7 Plus Specifications Tipped; To Run On Snapdragon 460 SoC

     

    Motorola E7 Plus Leaked Features

    The Motorola E7 Plus new leak comes via courtesy of popular tipster Evan Blass. As per Blass, the company will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor to power the upcoming budget smartphone. This entry-level chipset is relatively new and was announced earlier this year.

    This octa-core chipset comes with a base frequency of 1.8GHz and will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU. Additionally, the handset is said to come with 4GB RAM configuration. The same has been tipped by ng Geekbench listing as well. It is further said to come with 64GB storage configuration.

    Motorola hasn't yet revealed if it plans to launch the device in single multiple configurations. However, we can expect it to come with expandable storage support. The Motorola E7 Plus is further said to feature a dual-lens module for imaging. The setup is said to accommodate a 48MP primary sensor backed by Night Vision Support.

    The secondary sensor is unknown, but it could be a depth sensor.

    The smartphone might come pre-installed with Android 10 OS. That's all the primary features that have been tipped by the leaks and rumours in recent times.

    As for the leaked design, the handset is expected with a waterdrop notch display. The dual-camera setup will be aligned vertically at the rear panel. Also, there will be a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back panel. A 5,000 mAh battery is confirmed to drive the unit.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X