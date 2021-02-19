Motorola E7 Power With HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has launched several budget-oriented smartphones in the Indian market in the past few years. The company has now unveiled another affordable offering in the country called the Moto E7 Power. The company has announced the device in the Rs. 10,000 segment with a stock Android user experience. It is an entry-level smartphone that brings some standard features to the table such as a waterdrop style notch, dual-rear cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Moto E7 Power India Price And Availability

The Moto E7 Power comes with a starting price label of Rs. 7,499 in India. It is the price of the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The device can also be bought with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. You will need to shell out Rs. 8,299 for this variant. The color option which you can select includes Coal Red and Tahiti Blue.

The device will be available for purchase starting February 26. It can be purchased via Flipkart and also offline market. With this price tag, the Moto E7 Power will be competing against the likes of the Realme C11 and Poco C3.

Moto E7 Power Full Specifications And Features

Motorola has packed the Moto E7 Power with the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The processor is combined with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB storage. There is also an external microSD card storage (up to 1TB). The device has been launched with a 6.5-inch display that features a waterdrop notch.

The display comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and will deliver 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The Moto E7 Power has a dual-lens camera setup featuring a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For added depth effects, the device also has a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset has a 5MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The unit is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. There isn't any fast charging support and the device comes with standard 10W charging.

Best Mobiles in India