Motorola Edge 20 Design Leaked In Full Glory; Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz Display Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this month, Motorola Edge 20 series cleared TENAA certification indicating an imminent launch. The mid-range smartphone series is rumoured to debut with the standard Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge 20 Lite. Only the standard and Pro model have bagged their certification via TENAA. A new report has surfaced online revealing high-resolution CAD-based renders of the standard Motorola Edge 20. Some of the key specifications have also been re-confirmed by the same report.

Motorola Edge 20 CAD-Based Renders Reveal Full Design

The Motorola Edge 20 leaked high-resolution CAD renders have been shared by Pricebaba in association with @OnLeaks. The leaked renders reveal the Moto Edge 20's design in full glory. As per the renders, the device will feature a tall display with a thin side and top bezel; but a slightly thick chin.

The punch-hole for the selfie camera is positioned at the centre-top of the panel. At the back, the Motorola Edge 20 packs a vertical camera module on the upper left which three protruding sensors and an LED flash.

The device will have the power key and the volume keys on the right panel. The power key will likely integrate a fingerprint scanner for security. The USB Type-C port will be placed at the bottom alongside the speaker grille and the SIM card tray.

Motorola Edge 20 Confirmed Specifications

The report sheds some insight into the key features of the standard Motorola Edge 20 and the information shared corroborates with the previous leaks and rumors. The device is said to feature the Snapdragon 778G processor. The mid-range octa-core gaming chipset would be paired up with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

The smartphone is expected to be available in the dual-storage configuration of 128GB and 256GB. One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming Motorola handset is the massive 108MP primary rear camera. The triple-lens camera module will have an additional 16MP sensor and an 8MP sensor.

This makes the Motorola Edge 20 amongst one of the best imaging devices from the company. The Motorola Edge 20 is also speculated to sport an FHD+ display which would be 6.7-inches tall and support 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. Also, the panel will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, a 4,000 mAh battery is tipped to power the unit. The fast-charging capacity is yet to be confirmed.

