Just In
- 6 min ago Reliance Jio Might Not Able To Copy Indian Success In Europe: Here's Why
- 8 min ago Good And Bad News For Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Subscribers In India
- 36 min ago Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2021: Best Discount Offers On Smart TVs
- 1 hr ago iQOO 8 Launching Soon In India; Spotted On IMEI Database
Don't Miss
- Travel Best Places To Visit Near Kargil
- Sports Reducing import duty will popularise motorsports in India, suggests budding racer Parth Ghodpade - Exclusive
- Finance Retail Inflation Slips To 5.59% In July
- Automobiles MG ZS EV Bookings Cross 600 Mark Last Month: Electric Car Sales In India In July 2021
- Movies Rashmi Rocket Opts For A Direct-To-Digital Release, After Bagging A Massive Deal?
- News Nearly 15 crore children, youths out of formal education system: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
- Lifestyle Shravan 2021: Scientific Reasons Why People Should Avoid Eating Non-Vegetarian Foods In This Month
- Education AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Download 2021 Link At sche.ap.gov.in
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Price In India Leaked; Starts From Rs. 21,499
We already know Motorola is gearing up for the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion on August 17 in India. The latter one is said to be the rebranded version of the Edge 20 Lite. However, the Flipkart listing has recently confirmed the Edge 20 Fusion will offer a different set of hardware than the original Edge 20 Lite. Now the latest development has revealed the pricing of the both models. Let's dive into details.
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Price In India
The pricing comes to the light via tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata). The standard Motorola Edge 20 is said to come at around Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Edge 20 Fusion is expected to start at Rs. 21,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option.
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Features In India
The standard variant is expected to ship in India with identical features as the international variant. To recall, the Motorola Edge 20 comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front camera sensor.
At the rear, the device has a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 30x digital and 3x optical zoom support. Other features include the Snapdragon 778G processor, a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and so on.
As mentioned above, the Edge 20 Fusion will offer different features. As per the Flipkart listing, the Edge 20 Fusion will run the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor instead of the Dimensity 720 processor running the Edge 20 Lite.
Other features including the camera and display will remain the same as the Edge 20 Lite. So, the Motorola Fusion will have a 6.7-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Other aspects will include a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 108MP triple cameras, Android 11 OS, and so on.
What We Think
If the leaked price of these both devices turn out to be true, the handsets are believed to compete with other mid-range devices with the same specs in the market. Additionally, the 144Hz refresh rate and the camera features of the standard Motorola Edge 20 will be best-selling points under Rs. 30,000 segment.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
74,253
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510