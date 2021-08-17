Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion With 108MP Camera Announced In India; Price, Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has finally announced the Edge 20, and the Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India. Both the models were originally launched last month in Europe. The Edge 20 Fusion is the rebranded version of the Edge 20 Lite but it packs a different chipset. Both the devices come with a 32MP front-facing camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11 OS, and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 20 Features

The Motorola Edge 20 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3-protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The camera department is handled by a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom, and a 30X digital zoom. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 20Fusion Features

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display; however, it supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The camera sensors include a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other aspects include a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Price And Sale

The Motorola Edge 20 will cost Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be available for purchase in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald color options through Flipkart and leading retail stores starting August 24.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 21,499 for 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. It will be available in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colors starting on August 27.

Better Than Competition?

Considering the price of both devices, they offer powerful features. Higher refresh rate and the 108MP main lens can be the best-selling point for these devices. The standard variant will compete with devices like the Nord 2 and the Realme X7 Max, while the Edge 20 Fusion can be considered an alternative to the Mi 10i and the Nord CE.

