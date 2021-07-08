Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro Bags TENAA Certification; Expected India Launch Timeline News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is rumoured to be working on the Edge 20 series which is expected to launch sometime later this month. The company is said to introduce the upcoming mid-range smartphone lineup with at least two different variants including the Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Edge 20 Pro. Both smartphones have been certified in China via TENAA. Thanks to the certification website, the full specifications as well as renders of both upcoming handsets have been revealed.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Full Design Revealed

The Moto Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro leaked renders on TENAA mobile certification website reveals similar design aspects but a different paint scheme. Both the devices have a dual-tone gradient rear panel with a vertical camera module on the upper left.

While one of the camera sensors is squarish in shape the remaining two are circular. Both Moto Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro can be seen housing the power and the volume keys on the right panel. The left panel on both smartphones also have an additional key on the left edge which would likely be for voice assistant.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro Key Features Listed On TENAA

Starting with the standard Motorola Edge 20, it has been spotted with the XT2143-1 model number at TENAA. The certification website confirms an OLED display measuring 6.67-inches. The panel will have 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The listing hints at an unnamed octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz.

While this listing doesn't reveal the name of the chipset, earlier leaks have tipped the Snapdragon 778 processor. The device is said to come with a 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM option. It will ship with Android 11 OS. The handset will be launched with a 3,760 mAh battery.

The high-end Motorola Edge 20 Pro is listed with the XT2153-1 model number. The listing doesn't reveal the processor name of this handset as well. Instead, it mentions an octa-core processor with a 3.2GHz clock speed. The RAM configurations would be the same as the standard model. The device will have a bigger 4,230 mAh battery unit.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Expected India Launch Timeline

Motorola has not officially revealed any timeline for the launch of Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro. However, if we go by the rumours we might see its launch later this month. We are not sure which price range this new mid-range Motorola smartphone series will be announced in the country.

If it carries a sub Rs. 30,000 or Rs. 35,000 for the vanilla and the Pro model respectively, it is definitely getting an advantage over the Chinese rivals. Consider the stock Android UI a major advantage besides the capable hardware.

