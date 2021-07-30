Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 Lite Goes Official; Price, Full Specs, Global Availability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has officially announced the Edge 20 series for the masses. As suggested, the new series has been introduced comprising the Motorola Edge 20. Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge 20 Lite. The new lineup brings premium specifications to the table such as FHD+ OLED display, fast charging supported battery and 108MP primary rear cameras. Following are the full specifications and the availability details of the Motorola Edge 20 series.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro Full Specifications

Starting with the vanilla Edge 20, the device features the Snapdragon 778 processor which is combined with Adreno 642L GPU and 8GB RAM. The device is announced with up to 128GB storage which is further expandable via microSD card. The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and HDR10+ certification.

The panel has a punch-hole cutout which sports a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired up with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor that supports 30x digital and 3x optical zoom.

The connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2. The handset is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery with 333W fast charging.

Coming to the Edge 20 Pro, this variant has the same display and camera configuration. However, the processor is different. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro used the Snapdragon 870 processor. The octa-core Qualcomm chipset has Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB RAM support. The handset has up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage capacity.

As for the display and camera, the handset has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with HDR10+ certification. The optics include a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 50x digital and 5x optical zoom. The device has a 32MP selfie camera as the standard variant.

Both standard and the Pro variant has the Android 11 OS taking care of the firmware. While the standard model has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The battery powering the Pro model is bigger at 4,500 mAh. The fast-charging battery here is 30W instead of 33W like the standard model.

Motorola Edge Lite Specifications And Features

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite has been launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The device is announced with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This variant will also ship with Android 11 OS. The display is the same as the standard and the Pro model, i.e, a 6.67-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has a 108MP main camera aided by a smaller 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The selfie snapper is the same, i.e, a 32MP lens. The battery here is the biggest at 5,000 mAh with a 30W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Price, Availability

The standard Motorola Edge 20 is announced At EUR 499.00 (approx Rs. 44,000). The device comes in Frosted White and Frosted Gray colors. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at EUR 699.99 (approx Rs. 61,000). This variant is launched in Blue Vegan Leather and Iridescent White colors.

Lastly, the Edge 20 Lite will cost EUR 349.99 which is around Rs. 31,000 as per Indian currency. The color options will be Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green colors. The Motorola Edge 20 series will be going up for sale starting August in the European as well as the Asian markets.

